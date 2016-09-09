Dougie Lampkin puts on a free training day

Dougie Lampkin is in the island this week preparing for his TT Course wheelie attempt on Saturday, September 24.

One of the biggest names of all-time in world trials has agreed to put on a free practice day for Isle of Man Youth Trials Club members this Saturday at Dhoon Quarry, with the support of one of his main sponsors Red Bull.

Thirty young riders between the ages of four and 15 have signed up for the session and are really looking forward to spending some time with such a legend of the sport.

It takes place between 8.30am and 2pm. There will be three, one-hour long sessions, 9-10am, 10.30-11.30am and midday to 1pm. The more advanced riders will be in the final session. These will be followed by a photo and autograph session.

The wheelie attempt on Sept 24 will be on partially closed roads from 5pm.