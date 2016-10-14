Douglas aiming to maintain 100 per cent start

Old Mutual Douglas host Manchester on Saturday, with the Manx side bidding to lead South Lancashire/Cheshire Division One after six rounds.

The visitors lost their first match of the season at Southport last week, but are in good nick with three wins and a draw in the locker for seventh.

A win here would vault them to fourth ahead of Southport.

Second-placed Douglas appear to be in the rudest of health judging by their superb display against a fiercely competitive Broughton Park in round five, and will relish a Port-e-Chee tilt at rivals who in April inflicted a 25-17 defeat in Manchester.

Josh Carine is unavailable and Will Cain is likely to replace on the wing, while James Wood is back in contention after an enforced absence.

Nathan Knights will be one of a few in the frame for bench duty which is not settled at the time of writing, while the forwards are showing remarkable resilience to remain unchanged. Members lunch at 12.30pm, kick-off 1.30pm.

Douglas XV 1, Chris Bollen; 2, Robert Todd; 3, Simon Hoddinnott; 4, Glyn Hooson-Owen;

5, Dom Winrow; 6, Paul Leivers; 7, Liam Kirkpatrick; 8, Lance Wyllie; 9, Shaun Wyllie;

10, Bryn Snellgrove; 11, Will Cain; 12, Carl Murray; 13, Conor Stephens; 14, Adam Boyd; 15, Luke Hyland; 16, Sean Moffatt; 17, Aaron Mason; 18, Nathan Knights.

l On Friday evening at 6pm, Douglas host a ‘Meet The Players’ evening at Port-e-Chee and presentation of the new team strip. A cold buffet to compliment the beers is provided for members and guests to the clubhouse.

Fixtures: Saturday, October 15

South Lancs/Cheshire Division One

Douglas v Manchester @ Port-e-Chee ko 1.30pm

Friendlies

KWC v IoM Schools @ KWC ko 10.30am

Douglas Casuals v Noa Nomads

@ Port-e-Chee ko 11am