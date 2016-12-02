Douglas B aim for second as Conor counts down to 30

Douglas B host Western Vikings at Port-e-Chee knowing that a win could take them to second place in the Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield standings and provide an early birthday present for second row man Conor McCaughen as he counts down to his milestone 30th birthday on December 8.

They can also close the gap on leaders Ramsey B who don’t have a game this week. They were scheduled to play Ramsey B at Mooragh Park, but an unfortunate mistake by the fool drawing up the fixtures (me, by the way) has unfortunately led to a clash with a Ramsey league fixture.

Apologies have been issued and the head of fixtures is very grateful for the two clubs’ understanding.

Douglas had a week off last Saturday but their last outing was a mightily impressive 45-7 defeat of Southern Nomads at King William’s College.

Douglas skipper Mark Shortland has an impressive array of talent at his disposal and with several players challenging for first team game time, the squad is hungry for success.

Nathan Knights is the form man in the back line but youngster Tom Dutnall is also making a favourable impression, with dad Ben anchoring the scrummage.

Western Vikings are no slouches though, as they ran Ramsey B very close for over an hour last week.

Captain Ed Alderson is a proper warrior and he carried more than anyone in his team last week and even charged down a conversion. The centre pairing of Oliver Creasey and Kevin Mellor look competent too and will give the Douglas defence a good run for their money.

On paper this should be a Douglas win but Vikings are improving all the time and could pull off a shock on their day.

In the other Shield game, Castletown visit Vagabonds B at Ballafletcher. Both sides have had player availability issues so far this season and hopefully the worst is now behind them.

Vagas need a fully functioning second team and if John Cannan can rally his troops, he can get out quite a strong side too.

Town will welcome back second row Dan James among others and may put up stiffer resistance than their Shield position suggests.

Fixtures

Friday, December 2

School Senior Shield Final

Ramsey Grammar School v Castle Rushen High School @ Mooragh Park ko 6pm

---------

Saturday, December 3

South Lancs/Cheshire Division One

Douglas v Southport @ Port-e-Chee ko 2.15pm

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Two

Tyldesley v Vagabonds @ Tyldesley

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Three

Ramsey v Linley & Kidsgrove @ Mooragh Park ko 2.15pm

Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield both ko @ 2.15pm

Douglas B v Western Vikings @ Port-e-Chee

Vagabonds B v Castletown @ Ballafletcher