Douglas begin new campaign away at L’pool St Helens

Douglas begin the South Lancashire/Cheshire Division One season away at Liverpool St Helens.

Last season’s home and away fixtures with Liverpool St Helens produced two close matches which Douglas lost, but pre-season preparation suggests the ambitious Manx club have stepped up a gear.

A healthy mix of debutants and experienced Division One campaigners take to the road on Saturday, including the talented young front row Simon Hoddinnott, and Carl Murray who makes a much anticipated debut in the centre.

Lance and Shaun Wyllie renew their partnership at number eight and scrum-half, and Liam Kirkpatrick brings further craft and pace to the back row alongside Paul Leivers.

Dom Winrow is likely to be available more often following a career change and the ex-boxer teams up with skipper Glyn Hooson-Owen in the engine room.

Adam Boyde and the returning Sam Randle have pace to burn on the wings, while the talented Conor Stephens and Karl Evans will see action off the bench.

If talismanic Bryn Snellgrove pulls the strings at number 10 and continues in last season’s kicking form, LSH will have their hands full.

Fixtures:

Saturday, September 3

South Lancashire/Cheshire Division One

Liverpool St Helens v Douglas @ Liverpool St Helens

South Lancshire/Cheshire Division Two

Vagabonds v Winnington Park @ Ballafletcher ko 2pm

South Lancashire/Cheshire Division Three

Liverpool University v Ramsey @ Wyncote Sports Grounds ko 3pm

Friendlies

Douglas Rugby Day @ Port-e-Chee

ko 1.30pm

Douglas C v Castletown

ko 3pm

Douglas B v Ramsey B