Douglas suffer second defeat

Douglas RUFC lost 15-14 away at Manchester in South Lancs/Cheshire Division One on Saturday in what was only their second defeat of the season.

The Manx side had high hopes going into the game after beating Manchester 56-12 in the home leg but the English team have been winning regularly since and thoroughly deserve their third place.

Sam Randle and Sam Reid both scored tries for Douglas with Luke Hyland converting both. Douglas also picked up a losing bonus point and remain top of the standings albeit with their lead reduced to four points

Vagabonds beaten at home

Vagabonds lost 41-26 at home against promotion-chasing Dukinfield who remain in fourth place in South Lancs/Cheshire Division Two but have games in hand and could well top the table.

Vagas did, however, run in four tries and picked up a useful bonus point. They remain in 10th place with their nearest rivals all losing too. Sam Liver got two tries for Vagas with the others coming from Andre Pretorius and Ben Sharples.

Ramsey fly the flag

It was left to Ramsey to fly the Manx flag in the national leagues and they obliged by winning 14-13 away at Mossley Hill.

Hill took the lead early on but a try and conversion from skipper Dan Bonwick on his 100th league appearance gave Ramsey a narrow 7-5 lead. Mossley Hill kicked a penalty to retake the lead and a second try left Ramsey training 13-7 with a few minutes to go.

Neil Long was the hero for Ramsey in the closing minutes and his try and Bonwick’s conversion meant Ramsey grabbed the points. Nearest rivals Old Bedians and Liverpool University drew which leave Ramsey clear in third place in South Lancashire/Cheshire Division Three.

Nomads repel Vikings

PDMS Southern Nomads won the big clash in the Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield beating Western Vikings 55-8 at QEII to move into second place in the process.

Rob Keelan was the star of the Nomads show with four tries and there were others from Harry Catlow, Gerard Landels, Rob Craine, Josh Can and Andy Lean. Skipper Mark Young kicked five conversions. Vikings’ points came from a Joe Whitelegg penalty and a Sam Radcliffe try.

At King William’s College, Vagabonds B beat Emerging Nomads 55-14. Youngsters Owen Moroney and Sam Murray both grabbed two tries apiece for Vagas with other tries coming from Alex Collister, Kieran Cawte (on his senior debut), Ollie Swindlehurst, Danny Kane and Mark Andrews with Jack Rowlands on kicking duty netting five conversions.

In the final game of the afternoon Ramsey B secured their continued presence at the top of the Manx Shield standings with a 99-0 win away at bottom side Castletown.

Results from Saturday, December 10:

South Lancs/Cheshire Division One

Manchester 15-14 Douglas

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Two

Vagabonds 26-41 Dukinfield

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Three

Mossley Hill 13-14 Ramsey

Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield

Western Vikings 8-55 PDMS Southern Nomads

Castletown 0-99 Ramsey B

Emerging Nomads 14-55 Vagabonds B