Evans and Parry win Rally IoM

Elfyn Evans overturned an overnight deficit to claim a narrow victory on the138.com Rally Isle of Man as on Saturday afternoon.

The DMack Tyres Ford Fiesta R5 driver and co-driver Craig Parry started the day 17.5 seconds down on team-mates Mark Higgins and Darren Garrod.

That lead was trimmed immediately on the day’s opening stage, 5 Tons Bridge, and then collapsed to four seconds as Evans blazed through the Dollagh (stage 16 of the 20), Higgins at a loss to understand where the time had gone.

Evans narrowed Higgins gap again on SS17, Snuff the Wind, to a mere tenth of a second, with the following stage negated when Higgins, running first on the road, was impeded by a course car. Organisers gave him the same time as his opponent and the gap remained at 0.1s with two tests to go.

Newly-crowned British champion Evans put in a real charge on the penultimate test, Phildraw 2, to reclaim the event lead by 8.4s, and despite Higgins doing his best to hit back on the final Classic (mid-stage splits had him 7s up on his rival), the young Welshman held on by 5.9s.

Tom Cave and James Morgan also held on to complete the podium in their Spencer Fiesta, with Desi Henry and Liam Moynihan fourth in the Skoda Fabia R5.

Matt Edwards/Will Rogers (Ford Fiesta R5D) and the GM Citroen crew of Jonathan Greer and Kirsty Riddick completed the top six.

Donnie MacDonald and Andrew Falconer (Mitsubishi Evo IX) won the National category after Meirion Evans and Iestyn Williams crashed their MkII Ford Escort heavily at the Dollagh on the final morning.

Leading locals were Will Heavey and Joe Dooley who completed the event in a fine 16th overall in their (Evo VI).

In the Classicagh category, reigning MSA British Historic champions Jason Pritchard/Phil Clarke (MkII Ford Escort) helped their defence of the title by scoring maximum points on each of the available days en route to category victory.

Will Onions/Jamie Edwards (MkII Escort) inherited second place when Manx-born Ryan Barrett and resident Ulsterman Paul McCann hit oil cooler issues with their Escort and were forced out two stages from the end. Ryan’s brother Paul, current BHRC leader, and Dai Roberts, claimed third to keep their title hopes alive.