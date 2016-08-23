Exciting day of action at Isle of Man Pony Club

The Isle of Man branch of the Pony Club enjoyed another fine afternoon of showjumping at Oatlands last week, with kind permission of Mr and Mrs D. Shacklock.

Lots of entries made for an exciting afternoon where rosettes were keenly sought after.

Results: Cross Poles, Junior 1, Tiger France (Conrhenny Firebug); 2, Tilly Holt (Merlin) 3, Lindsay Collister (Conrhenny Golden Premier). Senior, 1, Emma Senogles (Ben Hur). 55cm junior 1, Lucy Corlett (Hanleen Code Blue) 2, Lucy Parsons (Boomerang) 2, T. France (Conrhenny Firebug). Senior. 1, Charlotte Shimmin (Ella); 2, E. Senogles (Ben Hur). 65cm junior 1, Ella Fargher (Rockstar Wren); 2, Aislinn Lace (Lucky); 3, L. Parsons (Pandora). Senior 1, C. Shimmin (Ella); 2, Laura Corcoran (Mr Bojangles); 3, Emily Mylchreest (Jasmine). 75cm junior 1, Percy Hampton (Deep Blue); 2, Immy Millward (Manorian Mystique); 3, E. Fargher (Rockstar Wren). Senior 1, Holly Minards (Mr Freddie); 2, Suzanne Booth (Sliabh Lan Bobby); =3, E. Mylchreest (Jasmine); L. Corcoran (Mr Bojangles). 85cm junior 1, I. Millward (Manorian Mystique); 2, Amelia Hotchkiss (Greystones Pilgrim); 3, A. Hotchkiss (Newhaven Robin). senior 1, Lori Moreton (Jalaga Jack); 2, S. Booth (Sliabh Lan Bobby); 3, Victoria Garner (Four Humour). 95cm Junior 1, Abigale Turner-Drewry (Aclare Cracker); 2, Callum Staley (Knockbawn Prince); 3, A. Hotchkiss (Greystones Pilgrim). Senior 1, L. Moreton (Jalaga Jack); 2, C. Shimmin (Mighty Atom); 3, V. Garner (Four Humour). 105cm junior 1, A. Turner-Drewry (Aclare Cracker); 2, C. Staley (Knockbawn Prince). Senior 1, Sammy Cattle (Rockmount Kallie); 2, C. Shimmin (Mighty Atom); 3, Jenny Quirk (Nancy). 115cm Senior 1, J. Quirke (Nancy).

The local branch of the Pony Club would like to thank Jane and Kate Dawson for giving up their afternoon to judge and doing such an excellent job, Jen Crennell for the course design and all the stewards for helping with the fences.

For further information please visit www.iomponyclub.com

ALICE CORRIN