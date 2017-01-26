Fell league begins this Saturday

The opening round of the Callin/Wild Manx Fell Running League takes place this Saturday at Baldwin.

The main start time is 1.30pm (for the faster runners) with an earlier time of 1pm for anyone expecting to take more than two hours for the tough 12km course.

The race is based at Ard Whallin Outdoor Pursuits Centre in West Baldwin.

Registration will be from 12.30pm until 12.50pm for the early runners and 1pm until 1.20pm for those starting late.

Full safety gear is mandatory for all runners and there will be spot checks both at the start and finish. Minimum age is 18 years on the day of the race.

There is limited parking at Ard Whallin so car sharing is advised. Please park carefully.

This tough little race has a history of extreme weather conditions over the years which can make it quite a challenge. Anyone entering should have a reasonable knowledge of the route.

Round five of the Ramsey Firemen’s road running league takes place next Thursday, February 2.

Signing on for the Northern AC event, sponsored by Ramsey Bakery, is from 6pm for a 7pm start. There is a single lap race of 1.7-miles and three laps for five miles. Hi-vis clothing required.