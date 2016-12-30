Festive rugby matches raise £1,400 for local charities

While there were no competitive rugby games played locally over Christmas, a number of friendly matches staged around the island.

Following the death earlier this year of former captain and chairman Chris Scott, Castletown Rugby Club rebadged their annual challenge match to the Chris Scott Memorial.

The contest was played at Poulsom Park between members of the current Castletown team and former players and proved to be something of a try-fest, with the current side winning 38-32.

Many thanks go to all who attended and especially new referee Matt Quine. Everyone helped raise a total of £300 for Hospice Isle of Man.

At Ballafletcher, it was the 30th staging of the Paul Clelland Memorial game between Vagabonds and Isle of Man Young Farmers.

A very strong Young Farmers side - including a not-quite-so-young Jim Nicholson - came out 65-5 winners.

Michael Corlett bagged two for the Farmers and a man of the match award.

There were also tries from more established rugby names Bob Nicholson, Will Cain, Liam Kirkpatrick (2) and Craig McGee.

Once again many thanks to everyone who braved the cold and to referee Alana Faragher. The assembled throng raised an impressive £1,100 for a local good cause.

At King William’s College, Southern Nomads played their annual Unders v Overs game.

The age limit originally started at 30 but has become a moveable beast to fit in with the demographics of the club.

This year the Overs came out on top 44-41, with Steve McHugh scoring a last-ditch winner after his side trailed for much of the game.