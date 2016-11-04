Fireworks expected at top of Manx Shield this weekend

With the top three sides all having lost once, this season’s Shimmin Wilson Shield is shaping up to be the closest for some time.

Leaders Ramsey B have played one more game than their nearest rivals but they do have the points in the bag.

They face Vagabonds B this Saturday and with second-place Southern Nomads on a free week, Ramsey could stretch the lead to six points with a win.

John Cannan’s Vagabonds side are not enjoying the best form and they took a big beating from Nomads last weekend.

They won’t be relishing the trip to the Mooragh where James Wren and vice-captain Neil Hulme appear to have a side hungry for victory (apart from the 155-0 defeat away at Southern Nomads but we won’t mention that).

Ramsey shocked Douglas B last week with a tireless display of running rugby and with a fair weather forecast Vagas can expect more of the same.

At Port-e-Chee, Douglas B will get the chance to draw level with Southern Nomads when they host Emerging Nomads.

The southerners’ second string have been plugging away all season but have lost all six of their matches.

Douglas should just be a little too organised for them on the day.

If playing, expect Nathan Knights to sniff out a try or two for Douglas. He grabbed a hat-trick last week despite being on the back foot and is clearly one to watch.

In the final game of the afternoon Western Vikings could go second if they pick up maximum points away at Castletown.

Town are winless after three and although on their home patch, they may find Vikings a little too strong.

The Peel men beat Emerging Nomads easily last week and appear to have a little bit of momentum this season.

FIXTURES: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5

South Lancashire/Cheshire Division One

Widnes v Douglas @ Widnes

South Lancashire/Cheshire Division Two

Marple v Vagabonds @ Marple

South Lancashire/Cheshire Division Three

Aspull v Ramsey @ Aspull ko 1.30pm

Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield all ko @ 2.15pm

Ramsey B v Vagabonds B @ Mooragh Park

Douglas B v Emerging Nomads @ Port-e-Chee

Castletown v Western Vikings @ Poulsom Park