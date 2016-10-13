First round of league takes place at CRHS on Sunday

Round one of the Microgaming Cross-Country League takes place this Sunday, October 16, at Castle Rushen High School in Castletown.

Pre-registration will be held at the Manx Harriers clubhouse on Friday from 6 to 7pm.

Competitors can register on the day from 1pm, however, it is asked that you arrive in plenty of time to avoid any delays. The first junior races get under way at 2pm, with the seniors starting just after 3pm.

Fixtures at a glance:

Saturday, October 22 - Winter Hill Running League, round one, Slieau Whallian, sponsored by Aston International. This will incorporate round one of the junior hill running championship. Manx Fell Runners, 1.30pm start, 5km.

Round two will be on November 12 at Cringle.