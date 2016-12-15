Friends Provident to sponsor Isle of Man FA Cup

Friends Provident International is to sponsor the Isle of Man FA Cup for the next three seasons.

The announcement was made at the Mannin Hotel in Douglas on Wednesday evening where the Isle of Man Football Association and Friends Provident International jointly launched the initial three-year deal.

The Castletown-based company take over from Paddy Power who had backed the historic cup competition for the previous four years.

IoMFA president Tony Jones commented on the deal: ‘The Isle of Man Football Association FA Cup is undoubtedly our most prestigious cup tournament in the Isle of Man and we are delighted to announce that Friends Provident International has agreed to sponsor the cup competition.

‘FPI is a significant employer in the island and has a long association of supporting many different sports and talented sportsmen and women in the island community.

‘We look forward to developing our relationship with such a highly-respected company over the years to come, when further history will be made in the long tradition.’

Friends Provident International chief operating officer and Isle of Man managing director Steven Weston also spoke of his delight at the agreement: ‘We are delighted to announce our sponsorship of the Isle of Man Football Association FA Cup and look forward to working with the IoMFA.

‘We have a long history of supporting the Isle of Man community and it is a privilege to continue our commitment to the island with such a prestigious tournament.

‘So many of our staff are involved in football in the island at all levels so this agreement is a great fit for so many at FPI.’

The preliminary round draw will be broadcast live on Manx Radio this evening, Friday.

More in Tuesday’s

Isle of Man Examiner