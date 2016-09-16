Full round of Manx Shield games planned for Saturday

After a little disruption last weekend, the Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield gets going this Saturday with all four fixtures looking likely to take place.

This comes about only with the help and assistance of volunteers and the co-operation of the respective clubs.

Many thanks once again to Western Vikings, Emerging Nomads and Dom Winrow for making sure last week’s match went ahead.

This week defending champions PDMS Southern Nomads get their campaign under way with a comparatively easier game against Noa Nomads.

The men in green have lost playmaker Conor Stephens to Douglas in the close season and they came unstuck in a big way against Winnington Park in the Cheshire Bowl.

The side must now concentrate on the domestic competition and should pick up maximum points here.

Nevertheless, Noa are performing a function for the club as a whole and since its birth last season it’s been interesting to watch the players mature and move upwards in the Nomad structure.

Early leaders Western Vikings head for the Mooragh Park to play James Wren’s Ramsey B.

It was the northerners who took the honours home and away last season, but with no match fitness, Vikings may just fancy their chances.

Kevin Mellor ran in four last Saturday and with that kind of form, Vikings may just edge Ramsey out.

Vagabonds B, under the stewardship of John Cannan this season, get their season up and running with Emerging Nomads the visitors at Ballafletcher.

Emerging have in the past run Vagas close and this won’t be a stroll in the park. Vagas should, however, have the muscle on the day to take maximum points.

In the final Shield match of the weekend Castletown host Douglas B at Poulsom Park.

Town beat a Douglas third team in a pre-season friendly, but a well-organised Douglas B may just be too much for them.

Douglas put 60 past Ramsey B in pre-season and appear to have too much firepower for Town.

Fixtures: Saturday, September 17

South Lancashire/Cheshire Division One

Douglas v New Brighton @ Port-e-Chee ko tbc

South Lancashire/Cheshire Division Three

Newton le Willows v Ramsey

@ Newton le Willows ko 2pm

Women’s NC North One

Doncaster v Vagabonds @ Doncaster

Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield all ko @ 2.15pm

Noa Nomads v PDMS Southern Nomads

@ King William’s College

Ramsey B v Western Vikings @ Mooragh Park

Vagabonds B v Emerging Nomads @ Ballafletcher

Castletown v Douglas B @ Poulsom Park

