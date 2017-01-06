Funding aims to encourage new IoM sporting events

A new grant has been launched in the hope of

attracting high-profile sporting events to the island.

Isle of Man Sport, an independent body that promotes and advises the government, says the Island of Sport grant will encourage governing bodies to consider the island as a setting for new events and competitions.

Such events would not only raise the profile of the Isle of Man internationally, but boost its economy too. The grant will initially be rolled out over two years and will be funded by duty from local sales of National Lottery tickets.

Gary Corkhill, executive chairman of Isle of Man Sport, said such funding had hitherto solely been used to assist sportsmen and women to travel off the island for events and not to attract events to the island.

‘The Isle of Man has a tremendous sporting pedigree and superb infrastructure, especially with recent enhancements to the National Sports Centre.

‘It’s a shining example of what can be achieved by investing in sport.

‘We know the boost high-profile sporting events can bring to areas and hope the grant will attract new events here, with resulting benefits.

‘The grant will assist organisers of new events with the cost of transportation, accommodation, the running and marketing of the event etc.

‘A new round of an existing UK competition would be eligible, for example. Such events would provide income to carriers and the hospitality sector and allow local people to enjoy additional events, right on their doorsteps.

‘They would increase opportunities for local teams and individuals to participate in their sport at a high level without travelling off island.’

The timetable for sports governing bodies to apply for grants is as follows:

Events taking place between September 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018 - apply by March 31, 2017; events taking place between April 1, 2018 and August 31, 2018 - apply by October 31, 2017; events taking place between September 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019 - apply by March 31, 2018.

Sports bodies can download application forms via www.isleofmansport.com or request them by emailing paul.callow@gov.im and can ring 688555 for further information.