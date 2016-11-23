Garrett’s half-marathon

The early leaders in Sunday's Syd Quirk Half-Marathon

Michael Garrett (pictured above left) of Manx Harriers, won Sunday morning’s Haldane Fisher-sponsored Syd Quirk Half-Marathon in cool, but otherwise near-perfect conditions.

He completed the 13.1-mile southern course in a time of 1hr 16min 18sec to beat 2015 winner Jamie Newton (No.509) by a margin of 24 seconds. Surprisingly, neither Andrew Isaac (482) or Ben Corkill (434) completed the distance. The walk, held over the same course, was won for the second year in succession by Adam Cowin. Full report in the Manx Independent.

