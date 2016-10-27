Gerrard wins South Africa 100-mile walk

Richard Gerrard headed home a strong contingent of Manx athletes in South Africa’s inaugural 100-mile walk at the weekend.

Crowning a memorable year, in which he has also won the Parish and End to End Walks, Gerrard completed the Robben Island event ahead of fellow Manxie Dave Walker, with Kersten Mosig of South Africa, leading female Janette Morgan and Peel’s James Quirk in fifth. More in the Manx Independent.

