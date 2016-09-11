Glen goes top of the pole in UK

Local pole vaulter Glen Quayle crowned an outstanding season by attaining regional and national age group championship titles within the space of one week.

The undoubted pinnacle to his season was winning gold at the England under-15 and under-17 championships last weekend in Bedford where he cleared an impressive 3.91 metres, narrowly missing 4.01m.

The Northern Athletics Club competitor was up against the very best from around the UK in the u15 group and had a tough battle with Welsh No.1 Mark Mellor.

But he held his nerve and heeded the advice of former decathlete and friend Tony Pithers to take the eventual win by 10cm with a new personal best and Isle of Man record.

Having taken up pole vaulting in 2014 at the age of 12, his background of seven years in gymnastics undoubtedly helped his core strength, flexibility and stamina.

The local teenager has travelled to the UK no fewer than 12 times this year so far and has won gold or come first on every occasion.

In May at the Lancashire Track and Field Championships he cleared 3.40 metres to win gold and achieve a championship best performance.

This qualified him for the Northern Inter-Counties competition on August 7 in Hull where he vaulted 3.80m to take gold for Lancashire.

He also competed for the island at the Merseyside Schools competition in June where he was selected to represent Merseyside at the English Schools competition in Gateshead the following month. This competition is the fourth largest schools event in the world with more than 1,600 competitors participating.

Glen once again excelled, clearing 3.65m to secure gold for Merseyside.

In his first season of pole vaulting, he set an island under-13 age group record of 1.95m. His second year saw a height of 2.80m and an island record in the u15 age group. This year he has raised the bar to 3.91m.

He will move up to the under-17 age group on October 1, providing him with his next challenge. This will start in January, after a break from training, with the indoor season.

Glen has maintained his place as No.1 in the UK in his age group on the Power of Ten records virtually all this year.

He and his parents wish to thank local coach John Whitlow, assistant Tony Pithers, winter running coach Graham Davies and sprint coach Gordon Crowe.

Northern AC have been invaluable for their support, encouragement and financial backing for travelling.

Isle of Man Steam Packet have played their part by assisting with their best fares and flexible tickets. Thanks must also go to Petra Atchison, without whom some of his best trips would not have happened. MiQuando and L’Experience Restaurant sponsored his most recent trip. The great support from his family and friends hasn’t gone unnoticed.

l If you think that you or your company would like to help this talented Manx youngster in any way, please contact Janelle Quayle on clucky.lucky@manx.net or 410896.