Gold Coast Games standards achieved by Jess

Isle of Man Sport Aid recipient Jessica Li has enjoyed success in two separate Badminton England Senior Silver Tournaments over the past fortnight.

She came out on top in the women’s singles section of the event in Solihull the weekend before last.

Jess was seeded No.4 in the tournament and reached the semi-final by beating Bryony Taylor (Nottinghamshire) 21-10 21-7, and then Colleen Goh (Lancashire) 21-15 17-21 21-12.

She then faced Ngai Lan Cheng, who had previously eliminated the No.2 seed. Jess kept the momentum, beating her opponent 21-8 21-6 to reach the final where she met with Abbygael Harris (Staffordshire).

Once again, Jess overcame strong resistance to win 21-19 21-14 and take the title.

Last weekend Jess partnered her brother Ben to reach the final of the Wiltshire Senior Silver in a strong field of 18 couples.

After the initial two matches the siblings made the semi-finals against the established partnership of Zachary Phillips (Devon) and Kirsty Wilcox (Dorset).

There was a strong start from the opposition, who took the first set 21-13, but Ben and Jess fought hard to then win two close sets 22-20 21-18.

This set up a final with Phone Pyae Naing (Myanmar) and Fee Teng Liew (Bucks). The latter pair proved too strong for Ben and Jess, losing 12-21 13-21.

The two sets of results mean that Jess has now achieved the minimum Commonwealth Games qualifying criteria for the Gold Coast event in 2018.

l Jess wishes to thank IoM Sport Aid for continued support, along with IoM Badminton Association, her coach and training partners at the University of Bath.