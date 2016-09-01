Golf: Charity Golf Challenge

Isle of Man Newspapers is inviting teams to participate in its 2016 Charity Golf Challenge at Ramsey Golf Club on Friday, September 16.

This year’s charity is Manx Swallows and the fee is £200 per team of four.

The day will start with breakfast from 8.30am, prior to the 9.30 shotgun start. Lunch will be available for all participants in the clubhouse, followed by a trophy and prize presentation at about 2pm.

The Isle of Man Newspapers Charity Golf Challenge Trophy will be for the best individual stableford score, plus second, third and fourth place, nearest-the-pin (third hole) and longest drive (14th).

Team prizes are for the best four-ball stableford score, first, second and third (all scores to count).

The maximum handicap is 28 men and 36 for women, a full handicap allowance will be given. For more information email dan.williams@jpress.co.uk, together with names of players and appropriate handicap.