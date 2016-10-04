Golf: England juniors take on Ireland at Golf Links

Castletown Golf Club is to stage the first international amateur golf match hosted on Manx soil for many years when England Under-16s take on their Irish counterparts this weekend.

The match forms part of a series involving the four home nations and, having already beaten Wales and Scotland this year, England are aiming to repeat their triple success from last year.

The action will get underway on Friday with a practice day on the Castletown links course, before the competition itself begins on Saturday morning with matchplay foursomes starting from 8.30am.

These will be followed by the second round at 1.30pm which will see players compete in a matchplay fourball format.

Sandwiched in between these two competitive rounds, Dave Adams and Jonathan Evans from Castletown GC alongside Douglas professional Mike Vipond will be providing one hour’s free tuition on the practice ground.

This will be aimed at youngsters aged between 8-16 years old who have played some golf before. Depending upon numbers in attendance, parents of the youngsters taking part in coaching could also be welcome to have a go and get some professional advice.

Between 3-4pm on Saturday there will be a separate coaching session on the putting green aimed at youngsters who haven’t played before.

The action will conclude on Sunday with the final matchplay singles round from 8am.

More in this week’s Manx Independent, on sale Thursday.