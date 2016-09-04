Golf: Island team heads to Senior Northern Counties

It is the turn of the senior golfers to compete as a team in 2016 and this they will be doing when the Senior Northern Counties takes place at Morecambe Golf Club next Tuesday.

This may be the last year that some of the selected team will be playing, as they are fully aware that a big input of low-handicap golfers in the island will be hitting the magic age of 55 next year who have already expressed interest in being considered for inclusion in any senior line-up.

For 2016 though it will be Julian Sutton, Geoff Skillicorn, John McMullan, Jeff Ward, Andrew Horne and Roy Norman who will play once again for the Isle of Man on ‘foreign soil’ under the final year of captaincy by Roy Moore.

It is a bit less stressful as one score is counted out in each round over the 36 holes. For Isle of Man Golf president Geoff Skillicorn, it will be another busy week for he, along with McMullan, Ward, Horne and Norman, will be playing in the David Marsh Seniors event at Southport and Ainsdale before travelling to Morecambe.