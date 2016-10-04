Good entry for latest Castletown LTC Club Championships

Castletown Lawn Tennis Club Championships sponsored by Crowe Clark Whitehill did not get off to the ideal start with the opening day nearly a complete washout.

With 10 senior matches to play plus mini tennis red, orange and green as well as boys 16-and-under scheduled, it was going to be a tough battle to get everything fitted in before finals day a week later.

A lot of reshuffling of matches, helped by player availability and favourable weather, meant that all pre-final matches were completed in good time.

There was a good entry across all categories with some great tennis played right from the youngest entries in the mini red ball event to the older entries in the men’s doubles event.

In the mixed mini tennis red event the players were split into two groups, with the top two from each group progressing to the semi-finals.

Winner of group one Rosabel Cardy took on the runner-up of group two Matthew Coates with Cardy proving to be just a little too strong coming out 7/2 winner.

James Ashley won group two and then played the runner-up of group one, Grayse Ronan, with the latter coming out the winner after a good close-fought match 7/5. The final was then contested between Cardy and Ronan, with Cardy taking the title 7/2.

In the mixed orange ball event Joseph Savage and Sonny Martin contested a keenly-fought final, with both boys showing their potential for the future. Savage was the victor by 4/1.

The mixed green ball event saw a good mix of girls and boys but on this occasion the girls proved to be the strongest, with Amy Jackson finishing the round robin contest unbeaten with Jessica Pirrie runner-up.

In the girls 16-and-under Sophie Wright held onto her title with a good 6/3 win against her younger opponent Claire Mason.

Some of the most competitive matches of the week were in the boys 16-and-under. Split into two groups with the top two in each progressing to the semi finals saw a great mix of age. Scott Mason finished top of group one and took on Adam Cooil, the runner-up in group two, with Mason’s experience showed as he won the set 6/2.

Winner of group two, Nathan Cardy, and runner-up of group one, Cameron Goldie, contested the second semi-final and it was Cardy who won by the narrowest of margins 7/6. Mason went on to win the title for the second year running with a 6/0 score.

The men’s doubles event saw a repeat of last year’s final between Alan Macnair and Richard Kerr against Rob Mason and Neil Ronan. It was to be Mason and Ronan’s year this time and, after some great doubles play, they came out 6/2, 6/4 winners.

The women’s doubles saw Lucy Kerr and Justine Torry get the better of sisters Sarah Goldie and Kirree Ronan with a 6/3 6/3 win.

A very competitive women’s singles was won by Lucy Kerr by the very narrowest of margins from Justine Torry. Kerr won the first set 6/3 but the match then turned with Torry winning the second set 6/2. This meant the match had to go to a champions tie-break third set, which Kerr took 10/7.

In the men’s singles event the playback was won by Neil Watterson 7/5, 6/1 against his younger opponent Luca Simmons.

The final event was the men’s singles which was a repeat of last year’s final between three-time club champion Rob Mason and also three-time club champion Craig Blackwell. After nearly an hour and a half on court, it was eventually to be Blackwell’s fourth title with a very good 6/3, 6/3 win.

The prizes were presented to the finalists by Kimberley Moughtin, business development manager from sponsor Crowe Clark Whitehill.