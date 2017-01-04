Grant holds off Heaton in Golden Jubilee

Callum Grant was the winner of Isle of Man Rifle Assocation’s golden jubilee event at Port St Mary recently, with Isaac Heaton runner-up.

Results: Winner - Callum Grant (Port St Mary) 197; runner-up - Isaac Heaton (Port St Mary) 193; 3, George Dalton-Brown (Port St Mary) 192; 4, Ryan Forrest (Port St Mary) 191; 5=, Alex Trafford (Kirk Michael) and Rhys Keown (Port St Mary) 189; 7=, Tom Radley (Port St Mary) and Ethan Kiernan (Port St Mary) 179.

Two new events

for island shooters

Another competition has been announced for 2017, the JB Ritchie (for class D shooters) and the G. Jones (for class C contestants).

Anyone interested in competing need to contact organiser David Humphrey immediately at dhumphrey@dandara.com as he required entries by yesterday (Monday) or thereabouts.

The entry fee is £4 per club member shooter and the winner of each trophy will be the highest aggregate score.

The course of fire will be six cards, two per month for January, February and March.

In order to qualify, a shooter must have an average that is no higher than 94 (class D) or 96.5 (class C) from the best five of their last six league scores before Christmas.

Match scores can be found on the individual scores link of the IoMRA website http://iomra.net/www/Results/2016-17/Individual%20Results%20and%20Averages%202016-17.pdf

Open Shoot this week

The open shoot will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4 at Port St Mary’s range as well as at the Sinclair facility.

There are class prizes plus a junior award up for grabs in each of the four competitions being staged.

The first, shot over one card, will earn the NSRA county silver medal, while the second 10-shot competition is for the Isle of Man Rifle Association Indoor Shield.

The event then moves into a team shoot phase with squads of four where each member fires one card and the winners get their hands on the Ivy Osborn Trophy.

The final event of the night is an aggregate of competitions one, two, three and four. Any shooter not taking part in competition three will be issued with a separate card. At stake is the Homan Cup.

Shooters may enter as many or as few of the competitions as they wish, sign up on the night.

The entry fee per competition is £4 and obviously the maximum number of cards per shooter will be three (£12).

Trafford hits a

high in Scotland

Kirk Michael has entered Scottish Target Shooting’s team prone league for 2016-17 and Alex Trafford hit a perfect 100 as they beat Alloa and District B in the first round.

Their debut win was tempered by defeat at the hands of Watsonians Rifle Club’s D team - no names, no pack drill.

Their other opponents in Division Three are Edinburgh University B and Steeple from Tayside.

Manxies march on in

new Huntly competition

In another Viking raid on our Scottish neighbours, a batch of Manx shooters have made it through to the next round of the new Huntly National Postal competition, with cash prizes on offer.

They are in Class B (39 entries, 20 qualify): Perryn Watson (Kirk Michael) and Ashley Gardner (Port St Mary).

In Class C (66 entries, 20 qualify): Alex Trafford (Kirk Michael); Class D (53 entries, 20 qualify) Graham Brown (Port St Mary), Tom Padley (Port St Mary), Luca Salinardi (Port St Mary), Rhys Keown (Port St Mary), Sue Keown (Port St Mary).

Women lead the

way with solid win

In Division Three of the NSRA Inter-County Women’s League, Isle of Man RA beat Oxfordshire RA by 483 to 287, helped by Gemma Kermode producing another fine 99.

This result puts the team in second place in the table with two wins out of two behind Norfolk.

Scores: Gemma Kermode 99; Perryn Watson 97; Sharon Drysdale 97; Suzanne McKnight 95; Tracey Skelton 95.

Dates for the diary

When the Winter League resumes on January 9, Douglas will play host to Sulby, Laxey will take on Castletown and Port St Mary will play Kirk Michael. Sandsiders will have the bye to work off their festive food frenzy.

Easter Shoot update

It’s barely new year, but entries are already trickling in steadily for the Easter Shoot.

If you are interested in taking part in this international quality event, don’t delay enter today.

You will find forms on the website at www.isleofmanshooting.com/easter

Remember that the popular details fill up first.