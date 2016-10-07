Haddock nets National 50k title

Former Onchan footballer Matthew Haddock rated his victory in a national 50km walking race on Sunday as a bigger shock than Leicester City winning the Premier League last season.

The 35-year-old self-employed accountant was one of three Manx Harriers athletes part in the Race Walking Association’s Festival of Race Walking at Hillingdon.

The festival also included an international competition incorporating the Nihill Trophy youth age groups match between England and Ireland on the West London venue’s cycle circuit.

The international 50km was won by Portugal’s Helder Santos in 4hr 32min 56sec in his debut at the distance, while the domestic event was held under B rules that allow for a relaxation in the rule for knee straightening, although the contact rule was still being enforced.

It was led out in the early stages by Jonah Hobbs (Ashford AC) from 2015 winner Adrian Edwards (Lancashire AC).

Haddock set off at metronomic pace, clicking off 5km splits between 32 and 33 minutes. He started to make inroads on Edwards, who he caught and passed at the halfway mark, then started chipping away at Hobbs’s lead.

The latter started to tie up and eventually pulled out of the race leaving the Manxman clear. He ultimately took a well-deserved victory in 5hr 32min 33sec, lapping Edwards who held on to finish runner-up in 5:46.36. Third place went to Martin Fisher (Redcar) in 6:07.48.

Refreshingly modest, Matthew Haddock considers himself a novice race walker and this week said he was very fortunate that British Olympic 50km walker Tom Bosworth didn’t do the race as he’d have likely beaten his time by 80 minutes.

‘I was also fortunate that pre-race favourite Jonah Hobbs pulled out at 35km after going off too fast,’ said Matthew. ‘I was 12 minutes slower than I aimed for and didn’t have a good race to be honest. It’s a big shock, I’m still pinching myself.’

The Onchan man has been injured for a lot of the past 12 months, choosing this event rather than the Parish or End to End [he walked a planned 25km of the latter] because it was later in the year and had better chance of getting fit

‘I was still struggling with my groin on Sunday and had to back off in the last few kilometres, so I need to let that heal properly,’ he continued.

‘There are at least eight people in the island that would beat me over that distance, so it’s weird to win it.’

Haddock is coached by former Parish Walk winners Michael George and Graham Young, together with the latter man’s son Martin.