Halloween special this Saturday

There's a special prom run taking place on Saturday night

The Prom Runs return with a 5km Halloween special along Douglas Promenade this Saturday, starting at 6pm.

There is also a shorter 2km route for juniors, all walkers, joggers and runners welcome

Please enter online following this link http://my4.raceresult.com/61656/registration?lang=en

Entry fees: 5km run £8 (£10 if not a member of an affiliated club). If entering as a family group (minimum one adult and one child) entry is £5 per person.

