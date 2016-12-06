Hemmings hails ‘stunning’ Many Clouds win

Island businessman Trevor Hemmings has his sights firmly set on next year’s Grand National for his star horse Many Clouds.

Mr Hemmings was at Aintree on Saturday to watch the popular gelding win the Betfred Lotto ‘£100K Cash Giveaway’ Chase in convincing style.

The Oliver Sherwood-trained nine-year-old, who finished second to Don Poli in the same race last year, put in an inspiring display of jumping under regular partner Leighton Aspell to make all in the Listed contest.

Speaking from his base in the north of the island Mr Hemmings , 81, was cock-a-hoop about the victory for Many Clouds. He said: ‘It was a stunning performance, he jumped for fun. When he came into the winner’s enclosure with the jockey he looked like he could have gone round again.’

Mr Hemmings said he had instructed the jockey before hand to ‘go out and enjoy the race, be careful and come back safe. It was his first run of the season.’

Mr Hemmings, who is also owner of Preston North End football club, said sights are firmly on next April’s Grand National which Many Clouds won in 2015. Bookmakers’ odds were cut on the horse winning the big race on April 8, after his faultless race on Saturday.

Mr Hemmings said he will now be involved in discussions with Lambourn trainer Sherwood to decide where Many Clouds will race next time en route to the Aintree marathon.

‘He loves Aintree, it’s his favourite track.’ he said. The Merseyside venue is also a favourite for Mr Hemmings who has also won the National before with Hedgehunter and Ballabriggs who live in retirement in the island.