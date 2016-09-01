Higgins and Breen head entry

Manx rally star Mark Higgins and World Championship podium finisher Craig Breen head the entry list for mid-September’s Rally Isle of Man.

The event, which takes place over the weekend of September 15-17, has the strongest entry it has seen for years and sets up a thrilling finale to the FIA Celtic Trophy and MSA British Rally Championship.

One of world rallying’s hottest stars, Irishman Breen, will lead the event into action in an R5 version of the Citroen DS3 that he drove to a maiden world championship podium just a month ago on Rally Finland. The car will come from the David Greer Motorsport stable with regular co-driver Scott Martin alongside.

The other surprise entry is local favourite Higgins. The three-time former British champion has already had success in the island this year, obliterating his own car TT lap record in June.

The event’s most successful driver with five victories between 2000 and 2009, Higgins joins the DMack Tyres team to drive a Ford Fiesta R5. It will be the first time the Manxman has competed in this class of car since a one-off outing on RallyGB in 2013.

In demand as a leading stunt driver in movies including James Bond, Mark has also been driving in the Chinese Rally Championship in recent seasons.

Higgins will run as team-mate to Elfyn Evans, who secured the MSA British Rally title for DMack on the Ulster Rally 10 days ago after a dominant season. The Welshman has won four of the six rounds held so far, but will face a stiff challenge on an event he last contested in 2010.

As if those three top-flight drivers battling for victory on the famous Manx stages isn’t enough, there’s also a huge scrap to finish as runner-up to Evans in the BRC.

Tom Cave (Wales - Ford) holds the position coming into the event, but Swedish driver Fredrik Åhlin (Ford) amazed onlookers early in the season, really taking the battle to Evans. He is in the mix alongside Ulsterman Jonny Greer (Citroen) and former British champion David Bogie (Scotland - Skoda), who have each had success in the island before.

An eagerly-awaited Manx debut beckons for top Irish driver Josh Moffett (Ford), and his asphalt pace could be enough to have him near the top end of the leaderboard if luck goes his way on this most testing of events.

New BRC National champion Matt Edwards (Wales) has also moved up to the top R5 class with a Fiesta, while British Junior title victor Robert Duggan (Ireland - Vauxhall Adam) will be keen to prove his pace.

The Rallye Classicagh category is now regarded as the asphalt summit for British and Irish historic rallying, as a round of five championships, attracting a stellar line-up of almost 80 crowd-pleasing rear-wheel drive crews.

Included among them is a legend of the sport, Jimmy McRae. The Scotsman won the rally outright in 1982, ‘84 and ‘87, and will drive Adrian Kermode’s Porsche 911 in Rothmans livery evocative of that era past.

Also looking to write another Isle of Man success chapter is TT star Michael Dunlop (Ford Escort MkII). He had an absolute ball on the event last year, finishing a stunning fourth overall on the National section.

The Ballamoney man has tasted champagne every time he’s been on the island this summer, for the TT, Southern 100 and Classic TT just last weekend, and although the category entry looks stronger still this year many will be watching his progress with interest.

