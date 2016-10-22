Higgins signs off with another win

Manx rally driver David Higgins capped off another impressive American season by dominating the final round of the series, the Lake Superior Performance Rally (LSPR) over the weekend.

The win affirmed Higgins and co-driver Craig Drew’s sixth straight Rally America title, while also earning Subaru the manufacturer’s championship.

Higgins entered the LSPR having already secured the Driver’s Championship crown, having won four rounds already this season.

LSPR is affectionately known in the rally community as the ‘oldest, meanest, toughest’ event on the circuit.

It was a round of the very first official World Rally Championship in 1973 and features technical gravel forest roads that are often impacted by the highly variably autumn weather of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. This year the event culminated with a unique stage through downtown Houghton, Michigan.

With the championship pressure off his back Higgins could focus solely on his friendly rivalry with his Subaru team-mate Travis Pastrana. The latter led the rally’s opening loop after Higgins lost 20 seconds with an electrical issue on the first stage. However, Higgins quickly set to erase that deficit, pulling away from Pastrana and the rest of the field by winning the following six stages on day one.

With a lead of more than one minute entering day two Higgins still didn’t let up, winning all but one of the day’s stages on his way to his fifth victory this year.

Higgins said: ‘It’s been a good season and we wouldn’t be able to do it without the great help from our team.

‘They do a fabulous job on my Subaru and I am very thankful for them.

‘As always, great job by my co-driver Craig Drew providing spot-on notes throughout the season. I’m looking forward to spending some time at home in Wales relaxing with my kids and watching them race karts.’