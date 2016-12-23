Hill ends 2016 with champion of champions title win over Kennish

The island’s only snooker professional, Darryl Hill, has won the Fowler and Co Champion of Champions event, which concluded over the weekend at Douglas Snooker Club.

Sunday afternoon saw the first session of seven frames played at the Douglas Snooker Club between last year’s winner Hill and John Kennish.

It was a cagey start from both players but it was Hill who took the first frame by a single point.

Kennish immediately hit back with an excellent 69 break to take the second frame with it looking like being a close contest.

However, Hill who recently lost 5-4 to Ronnie O’Sullivan in qualifying for the German Masters, had other plans and took the third frame courtesy of a 100 break which proved to be the highest of the competition.

Kennish made a 26 break in the fourth frame but Hill overcame this with a 42 to take a 3-1 lead.

A 27 break was enough to give Hill the fifth frame and despite another 26 break from Kennish in frame six, two breaks of 22 enabled Hill to take it.

The final frame of the afternoon saw Hill make breaks of 22 and 43 to give him a 6-1 lead going into the evening session.

At the beginning of that Kennish knew he needed to make a good start and he looked very positive as he made some excellent pots with breaks of 24 and 48 to take the first frame.

Hill looked to be in control of the second frame with two breaks of 22, but it was Kennish who potted the last two reds and the colours to take the frame with a 35 break and bring the match score to 6-3.

A 49 break from Hill managed to stop the rot as he took the 10th.

The 11th frame was very close with Hill making a 25 break, but yet again Kennish hit back with a 30 to take the frame and bring the match score to 7-4.

Both players missed chances in the 12th but with breaks of 20 and 22 it was Hill who just did enough to win the frame and match by eight frames to four.

After the match the presentation of trophies was made by past Island Snooker Champion Peter Reynolds.

The Isle of Man Billiards & Snooker Association would like to thank main sponsor Fowler & Co, Brian Ellis who sponsored the trophies, the Douglas Snooker Club who provided the venue free of charge for both weekends of the competition and to the referees who did an excellent job throughout all the sessions.