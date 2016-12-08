Hill gives Rocket Ronnie a major scare in Masters

Isle of Man snooker star Darryl Hill almost produced one of the shock results of recent years when he went up against Ronnie O’Sullivan on Wednesday evening.

The reigning Isle of Man Under-21 Sportsman of the Year, currently ranked 100 in the world, went up against Rocket Ronnie in the 2017 German Masters qualifiers which are taking place in Barnsley, Yorkshire.

The 20-year-old was unfazed at the prospect of going up against the five-time world champion, who had lost in the final of the UK Championship to Mark Selby on Sunday.

Hill edged a tight opening frame 66-51 before doubling his advantage in fine style with a 100-32 win in the second, helping by an impressive 62 break.

O’Sullivan powered back though, and won the next three frames in a row 72-46, 74-26 and romping to a 105-4 victory in the fifth thanks to a 105 break.

However, Hill responded by winning back-to-back frames himself 69-21 and 76-48 to retake the lead, only for O’Sullivan to roar back with 93-0 and 87-1 wins to book his place in the next round.