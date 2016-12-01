Hill race series finale Glen Helen on Saturday

The third and final round of the Aston International-sponsored Winter Hill League will takes place this Saturday at Eary Beg plantation, Glen Helen.

The start time will be 1.30pm with registration from 12.30pm at the Glen Helen car park.

All runners are reminded to bring the race numbers they were issued with at either of the previous two rounds.

The presentation of awards will be held at the Tynwald Inn, St John’s after the race. Chip baps will be available for all competitors.

Hopefully there will be another bumper entry. So far there have been over 140 individual runners taking part.