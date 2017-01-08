Inline Ravens aiming for UK events as sport goes from strength to strength

Manx Inline Ravens Hockey Club were recently back on the ice over the festive period, with the aim of competing off-island in 2017.

The club, which was formed four years ago, focuses on inline hockey which is a type of ice hockey but using inline skates which can be played with or without ice.

During the winter months the club uses the temporary rink at Tynwald Mills for its training sessions. Now that facility has been closed for another year, Ravens will be returning to Onchan Youth and Community Centre for the foreseeable future where it is holding weekly sessions.

Club co-founder and spokesman Paul Sime commented: ‘We’ve currently got a regular session down at Onchan community centre from 8-10pm every Friday night and, whilst it isn’t big enough for us to play a proper match, it’s adequate for our training sessions.

‘Ideally we need to get back into somewhere with a minimum size of 35m by 18m to get back into the swing of playing on a full-size rink but we’re happy that Onchan Commissioners have given us the chance to use that facility.

‘We’re hoping that as long as we can keep our training going then we’ll definitely attempt to get involved in some tournaments either in the UK or over in Ireland.

‘In the wider picture the Inline UK Association seems to be going from strength to strength so hopefully there will be plenty for us to get involved in for the future if not this year.’

Sessions are open to over-16s only and are £5 per session.

For more information about getting involved or if you can help with a possible venue, email Paul at ravenihc@gmail.com or search for Manx Ravens Inline Hockey Club on Facebook.