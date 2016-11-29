Island championships cleansweep for Fairhurst

The Isle of Man Swimming Championships continued at the National Sports Centre over the weekend,sponsored by Utmost Wealth Solutions.

The second and concluding weekend of the championships saw many more personal best times, qualifying and consideration times achieved.

Grace Elliott

Leading the way was Steph Brew, who achieved five more NatWest Island Games consideration times in three different events as she hopes to make it to her fourth Games in Gotland, Sweden next June.

The weekend saw many swimmers taking on the longer 200-metre events in each stroke, requiring separate junior and senior finals to be held.

Championship records were achieved by Douglas ASC relay team and Kiera Prentice.

l A full report in this week’s Manx Independent.