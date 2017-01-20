Island championships hosted at QEII this Sunday

The final round of the Isle of Man Cross-Country League will incorporate the island championships this Sunday at Peel.

Hosted by Western AC and sponsored by Microgaming, the event is to be based at QEII High School and the adjoining fields to the east of the rugby pitch and running track.

The first race will commence at 2pm with a small lap of 850 metres for under-nines.

Under-11s will do two small laps (1,750m), starting from 2.10, while the under-13s will run with the short course adults over one short lap and one lap of the longer course, a total distance of 2,800m, from 2.30.

At 2.40, the under-15 boys and girls will start together with the u17 women, u20 women, senior and veteran women. The u15s and u17s will do three laps of the larger course (4,580m) and the u20s, senior and vets four large laps (5,920m).

Finally, at 2.55pm, the u17 men, junior men, senior and veteran men will start. The under-17s will do four large laps (5,920m), junior men five laps (7,260m) and senior/vets a testing six laps (8,600m).

A full timetable and map of the courses are available on the club website - westernac.org Please note these is a slight change in the course. All spectators should stand clear of the racing line.

Refreshments will be available and there will be ample parking, changing and showering facilities.

The Department of Education stresses that no dogs are allowed on any part of the various courses.