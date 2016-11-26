Island schools sides take on north-west teams

The Isle of Man schools under-16 and u19 teams recently travelled to the UK to play against some of the best in the north west.

All six of the island’s secondary schools were represented, with all players being a credit to their school.

The first games saw the squad visit Cheshire and play against their county teams.

This was always going to be a tough start to the weekend, but the girls had worked hard in preparation for this game and were keen to get started.

The u16s were challenged with fast, attacking netball from the opposition from the very first whistle.

This caught the team by surprise initially, but with time to regroup the girls worked hard for each other and made it difficult for the opposition to attack at such pace.

With a much calmer approach, the mid-court linked the attack and defence together with more purpose allowing the shooting pair to see much more of the ball.

Although the game finished with the girls on the wrong side of the scoreline, it was a well-contested game that challenged each and every one of them.

Having watched the previous game, the u19s took to the court with determination and purpose.

This match was just as fast paced and saw the girls from the Isle of Man moving the ball well into the attacking third.

The shooting partnerships were tested continuously by the Cheshire defence, however, an extremely confident mid-court ensured that possession was kept to allow the girls every opportunity to convert goals.

With fresh legs on court, Cheshire started to build pressure via their attacking play and ensured the defensive quartet worked hard for every ball.

Again, in spite of their hard work, the island team lost this game.

After a challenging start against the Cheshire, the girls travelled Liverpool to play against Capricorn Netball Club.

It was clear from the very first whistle that both squads had learnt lessons from their previous matches and showcased some excellent netball in all thirds of the court.

A superb defence, excellent mid-court ball carrying and confident shooting ensured that both teams came out winners in there respective matches.

Well done to all that travelled.

U16 squad: Fern Christian (captain), Nan Williams, Freya Duchars, Alice Cross, India Jacklin- Chatha, Jane Pickard, Heather Parsons, Beth Colgan, Alex Johnston.

U19s: Anna Munro (captain), Ella Clague, Becky Lamb, Gemma Kirkham, Lydia Shaw, Ciara Danes, Megan Roberts, Sara Watterson, Emma Vickers.