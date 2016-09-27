Isle of Man Darts Organisation annual meeting this Sunday

Isle of Man Darts Organisation holds its annual general meeting this Sunday, October 2 at the Manor in Willaston commencing at 8pm.

Any proposals for changes to the existing rules or for membership of the new committee to be placed in writing to General Secretary, Isle of Man Darts Organisation, c/o 9 Reayrt Lhean, Castletown, IM9 IHQ or by email john.denny@manx.net

All members are welcome to attend.

