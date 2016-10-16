Junior BMX riders excel in regional champs

BMX Isle of Man has just returned from Liverpool where 25 club members competed in the north region club championships at Knowlsley BMX track in Huyton.

Many of the club members were competing for the first time and all rode excellently, picking up some great moto results in both novice and expert classes as all riders did themselves and the club proud both on and off the track.

Thanks to the results, the club finished ninth out of 15 clubs who entered the championships and BMX IoM also brought home four novice class champions and one expert champion.

Results: Novice classes, male six-and-under 2, Joey Huyton; 9, Zac Woodward; 11, Riley Cleator; 24, Elyan Cox. Male sevens 1, Kal Waters; 2, Cameron Hounsell; 4, Ethan Martin-Edge; 5, Matthew Hooper; 14, Sonny Shipley-Martin. Male eights 1, Callum Hudgeon; 2, Josh MacKenzie. Male nines 1, James Huyton; 6, Harry Ellis. Male 16+ 1, Chris Clague; 3, Jon Huyton; 6, Simon Martin; 10, Charlie Boyde. Expert classes: Male six-and-under 8, Brad Le Geyt. Male sevens 7, Eddie Dillon. Male eights 9, Myles Le Geyt. Female seven/eights 1, Jasmine Dillon. Male 10s - 5, Aaron Corfield; 13. Connor Moughtin. Female 11/12s - 2, Chloe Dillon. Male 13s - 9, Matty Boyde. Veterans - 19th Dave Le Geyt.