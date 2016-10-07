Junior Fell Run at Port Erin

The Isle of Man Bank-sponsored Junior Fell Running Championships for school years 2 to 6 take place at Bradda Head, Port Erin this Saturday.

Registration for what is one of the highlights of the local athletics calendar will be from 12.30pm on the grassed section above Bradda Glen, close to where the races will start and finish. The first race will be for year 2 at 1.30pm.

The older juniors will again have their championship in conjunction with the senior Winter Hill Running League, which commences on Saturday, October 22 at Slieau Whallian.

Round two will be on November 12 at Cringle and the final round on December 3 at Glen Helen.