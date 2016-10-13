Kate’s Sea-to-Summit race takes place on Saturday

The second annual Kate’s Memorial Sea-to-Summit Fell Race takes place on Saturday (October 15), starting from Laxey beach at 11am.

This is the vertical equivalent of the End-to-End; a hand in the sea at Laxey before wending up to the summit of Snaefell. Over 3,000ft in six miles.

This is to commemorate the life and passions of Kate Burge. Last year 119 runners (and some walkers) took part. Most availed themselves of the tram ride back to Laxey (included in the £10 entry fee).

This is a unique fell race. No other in the UK has a mountain-top finish.

Festivities continue into the evening with food, ceilidh and music.

More information, including the route, FRA rules, and entry forms can be found on www. katesrace.co.uk with updates on at www.facebook.com/katesrace/