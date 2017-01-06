Knighter makes his competition comeback - on a KTM!

David Knight makes his competitive return from major surgery in the Valleys Xtreme enduro at Walter’s Arena, South Wales this weekend.
The 38-year-old, who underwent a hip-replacement operation at the end of October, will be astride a 300cc KTM two-stroke.
The weekend begins on Saturday with a Prolog event over fast, forest fire roads and will conclude on Sunday with a three-lap extreme event for the finalists over an extended course taking in a former open-cast mining area.
Also taking part are Olly Megson, Chris Madigan, Conor Cummins, James Graham, Thomas Knight and (possibly/maybe) Juan Knight.
David is using the event as a shakedown for the first round of the British Extreme Enduro Championship event at Tong, near Bradford, next weekend.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.