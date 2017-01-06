Knighter makes his competition comeback - on a KTM!

David Knight makes his competitive return from major surgery in the Valleys Xtreme enduro at Walter’s Arena, South Wales this weekend.

The 38-year-old, who underwent a hip-replacement operation at the end of October, will be astride a 300cc KTM two-stroke.

The weekend begins on Saturday with a Prolog event over fast, forest fire roads and will conclude on Sunday with a three-lap extreme event for the finalists over an extended course taking in a former open-cast mining area.

Also taking part are Olly Megson, Chris Madigan, Conor Cummins, James Graham, Thomas Knight and (possibly/maybe) Juan Knight.

David is using the event as a shakedown for the first round of the British Extreme Enduro Championship event at Tong, near Bradford, next weekend.