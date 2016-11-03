Knighter undergoes hip operation today

David Knight is to undergo an operation on his right hip today, Thursday, at Noble’s Hospital.

Knighter injured the hip when practising on his 450 Honda earlier this year and re-aggravated it during the Southern MCC round of the British Enduro Championship in early August.

It was so painful that he was forced to pull out of the event on day two.

Ross Barker, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Noble’s, will carry out the operation. Knight hopes to be back on a bike early in the New Year.