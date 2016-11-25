Leaders Ramsey B and W’Vikings meet in Shield

Ramsey B make the trip over to Peel on Saturday for the first-versus-second clash against Western Vikings in the Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield.

With the competition just at its halfway point, these two sides have strung together an impressive sequence of results and both deserve their league positions, although there’s still a bit of work to do if either fancy the title.

Vikings have just one Shield title to their name while Ramsey B have never won.

They last met in week two with Ramsey winning that one 37-21 at the Mooragh. At QEII, however, the smaller pitch may just suit Vikings a little better.

While both sides have their standout players, the two men to watch are without doubt Vikings’ Kevin Mellor and Ramsey’s Craig Long. Both have a hatful of tries this season and are likely to see plenty of ball this week.

Ramsey will have a standoff dilemma though, as the irreplaceable Darren Ideson will be unavailable and youngster Jack Caine may be in the frame for the number 10 jersey.

The game is too close to call in advance and with both teams unbeaten in their last four outings it should be a cracker.

In the only other Shield game this weekend, holders Southern Nomads meet Emerging Nomads at King William’s College.

Southern appear a little stunned after losing twice so far in this year’s competition.

They do, however, have to play Ramsey and Western Vikings so it’s far from panic stations in the deep south.

Emerging are growing all the time as a team and, while this game is likely to slip by them, it won’t be perhaps as easy as many may think.

