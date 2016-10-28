Leaders Ramsey B take on Shield title hopefuls Douglas B

Ramsey B’s early lead of the Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield will face a stern test this Saturday when Douglas B visit Mooragh Park.

Douglas are currently in third place but with a victory against the current champions last week, they are the side everyone is talking about in the Shield.

It could be a reflection of the relative successes of the first teams, but Ramsey B and Douglas B have been the form sides this season so far.

Yes, Ramsey had a major blip when they were absolutely thrashed at Southern Nomads, however, that was something of a one-off and James Wren has a good squad to select from this time around with the likes of Craig Long and Andy Cleator in great form and experienced players like Ben Harding, who has 80 first-team appearances under his belt for Ramsey, helping out too.

Douglas’s Mark Shortland also has some talent available. Nathan Knights and new arrival Mark Howarth were the star men last week but the well-travelled Ben Dutnall was in amongst it all too and his nouse can easily turn a game.

On paper this looks like a Douglas win, but could be a little closer than you think.

Elsewhere in the Shield, PDMS Southern Nomads try to get the wheels back on their wagon with a trip to Vagabonds B.

Vagas have been struggling a little this season and are seriously short of game time.

Their game against Castletown was postponed last Saturday so they will need to get onto a pitch and play as their fixtures are starting to stack up already.

John Cannan has a mix of youth and experience at Ballafletcher, but Nomads look likely to be too strong for them and should take the points.

In the remaining game Western Vikings maraud southwards to face Emerging Nomads.

On paper this should be a close game. The Westerners won the earlier meeting 39-17, but Nomads are picking up their performance with every outing and should be in with a good shout here.

Fixtures: Saturday, October 29

South Lancs/Cheshire Division One

Douglas v Bowdon @ Port-e-Chee ko 1.30pm

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Two

Vagabonds v Liverpool Collegiate

@ Ballafletcher ko 3pm

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Three

Prenton v Ramsey @ Prenton ko 2.30pm

Women’s NC North One

Vagabonds v Chester Devas

@ Ballafletcher ko 1pm

Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield all ko @ 2.15pm

Ramsey B v Douglas B @ Mooragh Park

Vagabonds B v PDMS Southern Nomads @ Ballafletcher kick-off 3pm

Emerging Nomads v Western Vikings @ King William’s College

