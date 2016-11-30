Letisha and Ben are making waves in the pool

Team Microgaming Isle of Man Para Swimming members are making waves in the pool as the 2016-17 season gets underway.

Letisha Ellis, 12, of Douglas SC has been invited to attend the National Deaf Camp with the British Deaf Swimming team at the London Olympics pool, with a chance to compete in the Deaflympics in Turkey next year.

Ben Grainger, 13, of Peel SC has been selected for the British Para Swimming’s Para-Academy programme, aiming to assist swimmers that have the potential to compete at the Paralympics in Tokyo 2020.

Going into the Utmost Wealth Solutions IoM championships over the past two weekends, both swimmers were buoyed by a string of positive performances and the news of their respective selections shows that the duo, who train within the able-bodied Isle of Man national swimming team, continue to impress at a British level.

Island coach, Lee Holland, is excited by the prospect of having two athletes on national programmes and puts the success down to the passion that Ben and Letisha have for the sport.

This and the extra time and attention they receive from Brian Laing, a coach at IoM Swimming for a number of years now, who has more recently focused specifically on the para athletes.

Holland said: ‘It is not any one part that is the key to success for these guys, the swimmers, coaches and support staff, along with their able-bodied team-mates, work seamlessly to create an environment suitable to produce future champions.

‘I’m excited to see what the future holds for Ben and Letisha.’

Claire Coleman of Microgaming commented: ‘A massive congratulations to both Letisha and Ben on being selected for two different but equally impressive talent programmes. It is a real testament to their commitment and hard work that they have been chosen as athletes of the future.

‘Isle of Man Swimming is going from strength to strength, so a big well done to everyone involved - you should all be very proud of what you are achieving. For such a small island, we sure have a big amount of talent.’