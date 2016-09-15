Manx athletes in Exeter for English Schools event

Five Manx Harriers athletes have been selected to represent Merseyside Schools at the English Schools combined events and race walking championships at the Exeter track this weekend.

Josh Hewett is in the intermediate boys’ octathlon and Sara Watterson the senior girls’ heptathlon, both taking place over two days of competition.

Three walkers have been selected for the walk events on Saturday.

Tom Partington will compete in his last English Schools final in the senior boys 5,000m walk.

At the other end of the age scale, Stephen Waddington and Alice Bellando will compete in the Junior 3,000m walk event.