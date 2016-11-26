Manx snooker community bid farewell to Willie

The local snooker community gathered on Wednesday last week to say goodbye to one of the sport’s best and most-respected players.

William Michael Kennish, known to the snooker fraternity as Willie, died on November 9.

Players lined up in their island team waistcoats to form a guard of honour at St Paul’s Church, Ramsey, while others wore red, the colour of Willie’s favourite football team, Liverpool.

Isle of Man Billiards and Snooker Association chairman, Ken Kinrade, said: ‘Willie would have won many more island championships if he had not decided to take a break from snooker.

‘It was so good to see him come back to competitive snooker and he continued to demonstrate his exceptional talent by winning the break league and high break awards regularly.

‘Above all Willie was a gentleman and a great sportsman, the world of snooker will be much poorer for his passing.’

Willie was born in Douglas in 1966 to Fred and Frances Kennish. He has a sister, Elaine, and brothers Andrew and John, the latter also one of the island’s top players.

He went to Auldyn Infants and Albert Road schools before completing his education at Ramsey Grammar School.

He began an apprenticeship as a painter and decorator in 1982 and not long afterwards took up employment with Ramsey Town Commissioners, for whom he spent most of his working life with.

Debbie and Willie married in May, 1995 and the couple have three children, Craig, Hollie and Charlotte, also a granddaughter.

He was very quiet and unassuming and didn’t really like much attention. He loved cue sport and was also a talented pool player, but it was snooker that was his major passion.

Willie took up playing in his early teens and almost every evening after school and at weekends he could be found at St Olave’s Snooker Club in Ramsey.

He would come in from school and go straight to the club to play in his school uniform.

Willie played for various snooker teams over the years including the Manx Auto Club, Douglas Snooker Club, Victoria Snooker Club and of course St Olave’s.

As well as being part of the teams that dominated league snooker, Willie also enjoyed regular success in other competitions, particularly the men’s pairs events in which he was partnered by Peter Collister. He also won various three-a-side titles and other individual knockout tournaments.

His greatest success at snooker was becoming Isle of Man champion in 1996, which he retained in 1997. This led to him representing the island at the World Amateur Snooker Championships in New Zealand and Zimbabwe.

Willie took a break from snooker not long after, but he would no doubt have won several more had he continued to play.

His highest break at snooker was 143 during practice and 135 in match play.

Despite being a tremendous competitor, Willie always reacted to winning in the same way as when he lost. He never complained, never moaned, never gloated.

Willie Kennish was always dignified when he played snooker and was always very humble in victory.