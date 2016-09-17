Manx team impress at Lilleshall

A team of four Manx Gymnastics Centre of Excellence members represented Isle of Man at the annual Bill McLoughlin National Apparatus Team Championships in Lilleshall last week.

Nicole Burns, Grace Harrison, Isabel Hester and Madison Nicol, together with coach Gennady Tsyganov, were up against multiple regions from around the UK. Three gymnasts competed on each apparatus resulting in the top score counting towards the team total.

The girls began on their best piece, allowing their top score to be doubled. Hester scored highest with a powerful performance on the vault, nailing landings on both elements and receiving favourable marks.

The team were up next on the asymmetric bars where current Isle of Man bars champion, Burns, swung cleanly through her routine with high execution contributing nicely to the overall score.

Nicol, the youngest team member at the age of 13, gained great experience at this event. She delivered a beautiful floor performance with high-difficulty spins captivating both the audience and the judges.

Unfortunately, Harrison was advised not to compete because of injuries she had sustained prior to the competition, but her continued team spirit was greatly appreciated by the girls.

Team Isle of Man finished in a very pleasing seventh place which was a good, solid start to the competition season ahead with lots to build on. The girls would like to thank team manager Erica Bellhouse, coach Gennady and Manx Gymnastics for its continued support.