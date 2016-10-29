Manx team impress at Northern Europeans

Gymnast Nick Harvey, a member of the Isle of Man Sports Academy, finished sixth in the vault finals of the Northern European Championships at the weekend .

A tremendous double twisting straight tsukahara vault saw him qualifying seventh for the final of the apparatus.

Two further high-value vaults saw him improve on his position to finish in sixth, thrilled, under such pressure, to have landed an Olympic-standard vault.

The championships were held in Trondheim, Norway and the island sent both women’s and men’s teams.

This event is one of the highest standard events open to the Manx, with fierce competition this year from top gymnasts from Scotland, Wales, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Iceland and the Faroe Islands.

This prestigious event provides an excellent opportunity to gauge performance against the best, formulate new training regimes and aim for consideration scores for the Commonwealth Games.

A squad of nine island gymnasts were selected for the trip.

The women’s team consisted of Grace Harrison, Nicole Burns, Isabel Hester, Aoife Donnelly and Madison Nicol.

All the girls had individual highlights on different pieces, with Harrison delivering a clean and difficult bar routine and Burns performing a well-landed pike tuskahara.

Hester’s floor was the highlight of her competition which was full of energy and well-performed tumbles, while Donnelly’s strong and powerful tsukahara vault contributed well to the team score.

Nicol, competing at her first Northern European Championships, delivered a competitive and difficult beam routine.

It was unfortunate that with a number of injuries among them, their overall performance was not enough to finish at the top of the rankings.

The men’s team comprised of Harvey, Lawrence Godsel, Glenn Yates and Harshul Measuria, all improving personal scores and landing some new moves in what was a very competitive competition.

All four competed across all six apparatus with particular quality performances on floor and parallel bars by Measuria, improving on his previous overall score.

Godsel’s strength was seen in his performance on floor and vault, which saw him land some difficult twists and tumbles, while Yates competed steadily on all pieces with his best performance on parallel bars.

The gymnasts now return to training to focus on their forthcoming competitions and with aims of building their start values, perfecting routines and goals of selection for next year’s Island Games in Gotland and consideration scores for Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in 2018.

Thanks to Isle of Man Sport for its support through the Academy for Harvey and Nicol as well as TLC Business solutions through Sport Aid for Harrison. Special thanks also goes to team manager Jill Gillings and coaches Jiong Qi and Gennady Tsyganov.