Manx team in action at the European Cup of Darts

The Isle of Man darts team returned from the Europe Cup of Darts event recently held in Holland.

There were 32 men’s teams and 26 women’s teams from all over Europe competing at the four-day festival in Egmond aan Zee.

The men’s team, which finished joint-30th in the men’s team competitions, comprised Wayne Harrison, Paul Kelly, Robbie Nelson and Ian Fields with team manager Walter McCarthy.

Finishing 22nd, the women’s island contingent was managed by Caroline Hooton and consisted of Margaret Kelly, Wendy Andrews, Nikki Bardsley and Janine Halsall.

The Isle of Man Darts Organisation is proud to have been able to send a team to the prestigious biennial event organised by the World Darts Federation.

The event gave the opportunity for the island’s players to compete against Europe’s best, including present and previous world champions, in the Dutch event’s singles, pairs and team competitions.

The IoMDO wish to thank RTS Karaoke Bus, McDonald Construction, Isle of Man Tile Company, Cayman National Bank & Trust Company (IoM) Ltd and Margaret Kelly who provided much appreciated financial support towards the team’s costs.