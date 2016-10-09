Manx team shine in national champs

A team from the Isle of Man travelled to London recently to compete in the 2016 British Taekwondo National Championship which was held at the Copper box arena in Stratford.

The championship was held over two days with novices on the Saturday and the advanced category on the Sunday. The event featured more than 950 competitors as teams travelled from all over the UK while there were also national teams from Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Isle of Man. This event is the largest sparring competition in Britain.

Manx Taekwondo had eight competitors representing the club in eight different categories, with five competing on the Saturday and three on the Sunday.

The Isle of Man team was made up of Nino Ontoy, Cyrus Tan, Cyreline Tan, Annan Jones, Callum McDonald, Eve Lincoln, Marc Agustin and Sebastian Shields.

All eight students trained extra hard over the summer holidays with Manx Taekwondo head instructor Rod Nielsen who put them through very rigorous workouts and training sessions to help prepare them for the toughest challenge they would face in the sparring side of the sport.

On the Saturday of competition all the novices - Marc, Sebastian, Eve, Annan and Callum - fought brilliantly, taking great instruction from their coaches Nielsen and Dom Ontoy.

The highlight was Annan performing some superb head shots and going on to win gold in his category.

On the Sunday, Team Isle of Man had the higher grades fighting; Nino, Cyrus and Cyreline. Again the students all fought fantastically as Nino reached the finals and performed some brilliant head shots but was unfortunate not to score because of the referee’s decision and the lack of video replay.

He did, however, go on to claim the silver medal in his category, while Cyreline clinched a bronze.

Out of 83 teams competing in the tournament, Manx Taekwondo finished a creditable 42nd.

Head instructor Rod Nielsen, who is also a fully qualified international referee, was delighted with the Isle of Man team’s performances and hopes they will all compete again in 2017 with maybe an even bigger team.

Rod would like to thank Dom Ontoy and all the parents who travelled with the team for their assistance and support.